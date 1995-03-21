Martin Giger

I have decided to halt any plans to maintain the extension and focus on other spare time open source projects instead. I should have probably made this decision about seven months ago, when Twitch integration broke, however this extension means a lot to me. It was my first browser extension that still exists and went …
Blog
Sunsetting Stream Notifier
Sustainable smart home with the TXT
fischertechnik launched the smart home kit last year. A very good move on a conceptual level. Smart home and IoT (internet of things) are rapidly growing technology sectors. The unique placement of the TXT allows it to be a perfect introductory platform to this world. However, the smart home platform from fischertechnik relies on a …
Getting Help in Text Chat
Developers like to help other developers. Many times via text chats like IRC, Slack, Gitter or Discord. This article is mainly aimed at developers asking for help. However it can also be applied to other situations, even if the concepts don’t fully apply. Now for the short overview for the very impatient, though especially those …
Showcase all your Twitch emotes
Emotes are a very important feature of Twitch chat culture. Because of this, there aren’t just emotes you get from subscribing to broadcasters, but also extensions like BetterTTV and FrankerFaceZ that add more emotes to be used in Twitch chat. Many broadcasters have an image in their panels showing the emotes that are available for …
Definitive Bot Land Beta tier list
Bot Land is a browser-based game that is still in development. You can learn more at https://bot.land. I streamed creating this tier list. You can watch the VOD of it on YouTube: https://youtu.be/F-PUJEErrQA Attack/Offense Vanilla Lasers Pros Blind fire Cons Countered by reflect Not a good secondary weapon Attacking Any defense that doesn’t reflect they’re …
Browser Extensions should Work Together
Most browser extensions do a thing. And they do that thing in their isolated little world. Many of them do their thing pretty well. Many of them are built to do many things. Many of them are built to do just one little thing. But only few of them talk to other extensions to do …
Democratizing our Twitter Account
In early 2016 the Swiss Mozilla Community met up to discuss goals and community structure. During a discussion on the state of our Twitter account @MozillaCH I pitched the idea of having a tool to manage content like replies with contributors instead of just people with direct access to the account.
Code coverage reports for WebExtensions
It’s been quite a while since I last posted on here, and interestingly about the same topic: code coverage analysis in Firefox extensions. And since then Firefox has gotten a completely new extension system. I’ve been really busy porting my extensions and not writing blog posts. The add-on SDK conveniently came with a test runner …
Checking Code Coverage of Add-on SDK Extensions
Code coverage statistics are very useful. They tell you how much of your code never gets executed during the unit tests. So you always know what to write unit tests for, because 100% coverage doesn’t exist. And sometimes you can’t cover all code. That’s why normally you are happy, if the coverage is above a …
Continue reading “Checking Code Coverage of Add-on SDK Extensions”
Testing Add-on SDK Extensions on Travis CI
Recently Mozilla restricted access to ftp.mozilla.org, instead you can download nightlies from archive.mozilla.org. Sadly this broke existing methods to download Firefox nightly for automated unit tests on Travis CI. I’ve written a node module, that takes care of downloading nightly versions of Firefox desktop and Android.
